Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused

As children we didn't love to slide down a slippery surface in playgrounds or parks? We all did. And it's amusing to know that little ducklings love to do that as well. Yes! they actually love sliding down a slippery surface.

An adorable video of a slide made for ducklings has left people amused after it went viral on social media. The 21-second video captioned “the duckling slide”, shows four baby ducks splashing around in the water.

Viewed over 400 thousand times, the clip shows four ducklings enjoying the makeshift water slide. They can be seen enjoying so much that once they slide down, the ducklings can be seen quickly running up the makeshift ramp to slide down again.

You can watch the super adorable video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many gushing over the cute ducklings. Various reactions came from the users of social media and they adored the ducklings. A user wrote, “How cute!! Who knew ducklings liked to slide???”

Another user wrote, "Ducklings are the cutest". Another user reacted in a funny way writing, "The duck on top trying to jump out of the slide towards the guy is exhibiting classic confused Psyduck energy".

