WATCH: Dutch Driver Uses His Truck to Dunk Teabag in Glass of Water

A driver used his truck to dunk a tea bag into a glass of hot water. The impressive feat may make your jaw drop and like many others around the world, you may end up watching the incredible video on loop. As per the latest report in UPI, a Dutch truck driver from Rijssen in the Netherlands accomplished the feat. Johan Groteboer had seen Finnish drivers on social media performing a similar act dubbed as the “tea bag challenge”.

The clip, now going viral across social networking platforms, is of short duration. It shows the 82-foot-long vehicle reversing to dip a tea bag into a glass of hot water sitting on top of a traffic cone. The suspension is then lowered, dropping the tea bag right into the middle of the glass. Ever since he maneuvered the huge truck to drop a tea bag into water, Groteboer has become a sensation on social media.

Speaking to Zenger News, Groteboer said he made the video as a joke and was stunned as he started getting friend requests. “I had friend requests from China, Japan, Austria, Italy and Norway. I am still stunned at the reception, but I must admit it’s getting a bit out of hand now,” Groteboer said.

Explaining how he put the idea into motion, he said, “I had to pull out all the stops to really get past the traffic cone without disturbing it and yet still drop the tea bag directly into the hot water. On the popularity of the video, he said it could be because the vehicle involved was so huge.

Asked if performing his tea-bag challenge on the very first try also involved luck, he said, “Not at all. It was pure talent.” He was amazed that he succeeded on the first attempt. His wife refused to let him take a glass from home as she was skeptical and convinced he would break it. So Groteboer picked up a few glasses from the local flea market.

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 4,000 reactions and nearly 2,500 comments from the users of Facebook alone. Netizens cannot stop showering the post with praises and many used clapping emojis to express their reactions.

