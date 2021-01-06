Watch: Dwayne the Rock's Little One Tia Blames 'the Spaghetti Fairy' for Creating a Mess in Adorable Video

Dwayne Johnson may be the World’s Highest Paid Male Actor but it is his daughter Tia who is breaking the internet recently with her innocent and adorable acting. In a video shared by Dwayne, Tia can be seen holding raw spaghetti in her hand while some of it is lying on the floor in the background.

Dwayne can be heard asking her, “What just happened?” Tia faked oblivion and said that she does not know. The actor keeps asking her who made the mess but her standard response to his questions is ‘I don’t know.’

However, when Dwayne suggested if it was the ‘paghetti fairy’ who created this mess, Tia is quick to respond with a ‘ya.’ While speaking to her dad, Tia can be seen dropping raw spaghetti on the floor and said that she [paghetti fairy] did it again.

Dwayne bursts into laughter listening to the witty response of his daughter who is acting like she did nothing. The dad even asked her daughter who is going to clean this mess. When she responded with another “I don’t know,” Dwayne says that the name of the person starts with D and ends with Y.

Sharing the video, the doting father said that he is going to slap the wings off the “Paghetti Fairy” if he ever finds her. He also said that Tia “putting the heat” on Paghetti Fairy is something incredibly funny.

The Rock has a massive following of 210 million. So, the video has gathered attention of the netizens and has been viewed more than 23 million times by the Instagram users in just a couple of days. While many friends and fans of Dwayne commented on the post with laughter emojis, some even shared their own experiences.

Former American footballer Brian Westbrook commented on the post, “That same fairy comes to my house ALL THE TIME!!!” Reacting to the adorable video, comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. said that Tia is smart for ‘taking the alibi and running with it.’

An Instagram user said that she would behave the same way when she was a child. Pointing out towards the extraordinary nature of the situation, a user said that Tia is the only person in the world who can make ‘The Rock’ clean up spaghetti.

Dwayne or ‘The Rock’ is a retired professional wrestler who ventured into acting in the year 2001. Recently, Dwayne also shared a photo with Tia where the two can be seen playing with barbie dolls.