Watch: Eagle 'Plucks Drone out of Sky' and Flies Away with It in This Viral Video

Imagine you are shooting an aerial shot capturing the turquoise waters of a beach and suddenly a massive eagle comes in and clutches your drone taking it far away. Something similar has happened with a videographer and the video of the incident has caught netizens' attention.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user by the name Buitengebieden tweeted the video of a drone shot that was flying over an ocean towards the seashore. However, before the drone could come back to its owner, who was most likely controlling the drone from the beach, a sudden movement disrupts the drone's motion. A few seconds later the video shows a glimpse of some wings over the camera. The eagle captured the drone and took it away from the beach. As the bird flew it over a landmass, one can see its shadow on the ground, and it is clearly visible that the eagle had captured the modern video recording device.

The video has been viewed over 11,92,000 times on the microblogging site. With over 2.4k likes netizens have commented with their thoughts on the video. One of the users wrote that they fear this would be their luck too if they ever got into drone photography.

Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it.. pic.twitter.com/7vpV97EV6d — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 2, 2021

One user wrote how the eagle would find the drone a tough food to chew on.

It's going to find that a bit tough to chew on — UrbanSpaceXMan (@urbanSpaceXman) February 3, 2021

While some users also expressed their condolences on the loss of the drone camera others were having a good time laughing at the person’s misery.

Whee, fantastic video. I'm really sorry if the drone was lost! — Brezia Tomson (@Brezia_Tomson) February 3, 2021

For some, the eagle's action was justified because the sky is for creatures like them and not the human-made technology that intrudes their space.

The sky is for Birds not Robots — Drizzles (@DrizzlesRain) February 3, 2021

Although the drone was taken away, most likely to the bird’s nest, the cameraman managed to retrieve the video from the cloud storage and is now entertaining the viewers on the internet.

However, it is not the first time that something like this has happened. In 2014 a video being shot by GoPro in Tanzania captured how a lost pelican who separated from its flock learnt to fly all over again.

The lost bird was found ashore after a storm and was taken care of by the staff of Greystoke Mahale in Tanzania.