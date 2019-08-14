Watch: Eerie Deepfake Video Seamlessly Turns Bill Hader into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogan

Deepfakes have been a rage on the Internet for quite some time now and there are even YouTube channels dedicated to the bizarre morphed videos that make people appear to be doing or saying things they would normally avoid.

In May this year, once such channel ‘TheFakening’ posted a spooky video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s face superimposed onto that of a giggling and crawling toddler.

The baby was also seen spewing several incoherent Musk-isms, in Musk’s voice.

Now, another deepfake video has emerged showing Bill Hader morphing into Tom Cruise as he impersonates the Top Gun star on the David Letterman show.

The viral video was first posted on the YoutTube channel Ctrl Shift Face.

It has since racked up millions on views on Twitter and other social media sites and left netizens debating the far-reaching implications of deepfake technology.

In the video, Hader also turns morphs into actor Seth Rogan as he went on to impersonate.

I watched this video last night and it's still freaking me out. A deep fake where Bill Hader *turns into* Tom Cruise and Seth Rogan *while impersonating them*. (via @MohamedGhilan / Ctrl Shift Face on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/59evJ5Etfi — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) August 12, 2019

*shivers*. Anyways, imagine when this is all properly weaponised on top of already fractured and extreme online ecosystems and people stop believing their eyes and ears. — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) August 12, 2019

True videos will be called fake videos, fake videos will be called true videos. People steered towards calling news outlets "fake", will stop believing their own eyes. People who want to believe their own version of reality will have all the videos they need to support it. — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) August 12, 2019

This is horrifying — Johnny Jones (@TheMuleFactor) August 13, 2019

Very much looking forward to the fabric of society as we know it crumbling under the weight of total uncertainty about anything due to technological tampering. That is TERRIFYING. — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) August 12, 2019

The clip shows Bill Hader regale Letterman with an anecdote about a table read for his 2008 film Tropic Thunder, which featured an iconic cameo by Tom Cruise.

The deepfake clip show Hader’s face eerily become a mirror image of Cruise as he launches into an impression of the star.

Just as photo-editing software such as Adobe Photoshop are used to doctor images, deepfake technology is used to manipulate videos.

"...Similar to the way Photoshop made doctoring images a breeze, deepfake software has made this kind of manipulated video not only accessible but also harder and harder to detect as fake,” CNET reported in April.

Previously, the channel has posted deepfakes of Jim Carrey as Jack Nicholson in The Shining and Sylvester Stallone as Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator

