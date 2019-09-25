Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Egyptian Goalkeeper Pulls Off Spectacular Double Save

Mahmoud Gad ran more than 15m outside his box to header a dangerous pass back towards the centre of the field.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Egyptian Goalkeeper Pulls Off Spectacular Double Save
Mahmoud Gad | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad has become the talk of the town after a video of his heroic sports skills went viral on internet. The Egyptian footballer and ENPPI shot-stopper Mahmoud Gad became a star during EFL Championship.

In a match against Pyramids on Monday, September 23, the 22-year-old player showed extraordinary skills on field. While his team ENPPI lost the match to the Pyramids, this gem was the star of the match.

In a video that went viral, Gad ran more than 15m outside his box to header a dangerous pass back towards the centre of the field.

However, he found himself 30m away from his goal, when the ball was drifting towards the feet of an opposition player. This left the goal post wide open, with not a single defender within 25m of the netting.

A Pyramids player used the opportunity to take a wide open shot. However, at this moment, Gad ran all the way back to goal box, and diverted the ball away, at the back of the net, avoiding the opponents to score a point.

The goalkeeper has been receiving appreciation ever since. While football guru Gary Lineker labelled it an “extraordinary save” on the micro-blogging site, another user wrote, “ASTONISHING SOCCER RECOVERY BY ACROBATIC GOALIE. Egyptian Premier league Goal-Keeper Journeys Out Of The Penalty Area To Head Off An Opposition Shot Before Heading Back To Punch The ball Over His Own Crossbar”

Here are a few other reactions:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram