Watch: Egyptian Goalkeeper Pulls Off Spectacular Double Save

Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad has become the talk of the town after a video of his heroic sports skills went viral on internet. The Egyptian footballer and ENPPI shot-stopper Mahmoud Gad became a star during EFL Championship.

In a match against Pyramids on Monday, September 23, the 22-year-old player showed extraordinary skills on field. While his team ENPPI lost the match to the Pyramids, this gem was the star of the match.

In a video that went viral, Gad ran more than 15m outside his box to header a dangerous pass back towards the centre of the field.

However, he found himself 30m away from his goal, when the ball was drifting towards the feet of an opposition player. This left the goal post wide open, with not a single defender within 25m of the netting.

A Pyramids player used the opportunity to take a wide open shot. However, at this moment, Gad ran all the way back to goal box, and diverted the ball away, at the back of the net, avoiding the opponents to score a point.

The goalkeeper has been receiving appreciation ever since. While football guru Gary Lineker labelled it an “extraordinary save” on the micro-blogging site, another user wrote, “ASTONISHING SOCCER RECOVERY BY ACROBATIC GOALIE. Egyptian Premier league Goal-Keeper Journeys Out Of The Penalty Area To Head Off An Opposition Shot Before Heading Back To Punch The ball Over His Own Crossbar”

ASTONISHING SOCCER RECOVERY BY ACROBATIC GOALIEEgyptian Premier league Goal-Keeper Journeys Out Of The Penalty Area To Head Off An Opposition Shot Before Heading Back To Punch The ball Over His Own Crossbar.(Mahmoud Gad) pic.twitter.com/u8X5c3KJcr — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) September 23, 2019

Here are a few other reactions:

To Egypt, where Enppi keeper Mahmoud Gad produced an absolutely ridiculous save yesterday.Imagine doing this and still losing 4-0.pic.twitter.com/ZJBWMdevDn — GoalScorer Challenge (@GoalscorerC) September 22, 2019

Best save of all time ?Top effort from ENPPI keeper Mahmoud Gad as his side lost 4-0 to Pyramids FC in Egypt 🇪🇬pic.twitter.com/gSMSyrckQ5 — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) September 22, 2019

Mahmoud Gad, goalkeeper of Enppi's football club was truly amazing last night. https://t.co/0BVfY2pr3F — Ramy Yaacoub (@RamyYaacoub) September 22, 2019

