WATCH: Elated Pet Dog Runs to Terrace to Enjoy The Rain

Besides the cool breeze and that appealing earthy scent, rain brings a sense of joy and delight that can instantly light up the mood of many. Capturing this sentiment, a video has gone viral that shows a dog rushing to the terrace to enjoy some drizzle.

The clip, uploaded on Instagram, opens with a pet Golden Retriever jumping near the door of the house in a bid to go outside. As the owner opens the gate, the dog named Whiskeyy instantly rushes out, climbs the staircase, and tries to open the terrace gate while evidently failing to contain his excitement.

Whiskeyy is then finally seen running across the terrace while making the most of the light rain. He frolics around on the roof wagging his tail and tries to catch the rain droplets by standing on his hind legs. “How I die to dance in rains,” the text on the video read.

The clip has accumulated roughly 3.4 million views on Instagram and prompted users to flock to the comment expressing their love for rains and that golden retriever.

“Happiness resides inside and this sweetheart proved it again,” wrote a user. Another said that the happiness on the dog’s face was “contagious.”

For many, the clip definitely made their day. “This made me happy. Adorable,” one user wrote. Some were reminded of their own pets and how they react to the downpour. “This reminded me of my Doggo he also used to be this excited to go out and play with water,” wrote a user.

The internet is loaded with adorable dog content and of course, this is not the first time we are left in awe by a dog. Earlier, a video did rounds showing a cute tiny dog wearing a raincoat and walking while it rains. The pooch was seen sporting a yellow hat-shaped raincoat and walking while melting countless hearts on the internet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here