WATCH: Elderly Couple Dancing On Baseball Field Will Give You Ageing Goals

Do you really need to be young to “dance like no one’s watching?” Well, if you think so, a couple is ready to prove you wrong while tapping their feet to impress. A video recently surfaced on social media which shows an elderly couple grooving to music at a baseball field.

Bringing the right moves, laden with the right attitude, the couple is seen enjoying each other’s company. The pair is so well coordinated that it may give many young couples a run for their money. While the woman is seen swirling to the beats, the man is seen complementing her with some gems of his own.

The video surfaced on Instagram, and was coupled with a caption that read, “If this is not my future, I do not want it.” Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the video has been watched by more than 12 lakh viewers and has received thousands of comments from netizens. One user said, “Oh my god, this is brilliant.” Another commented, “This is giving me LIFE! Love it!” “Grandma’s killing it yes but did we see how Grandpa jumps to the ground and hits those pelvic thrusts!” said one user. “I feel Grandpa has better moves,” wrote one.

Turns out, the old couple did not just stumble upon a baseball ground and a cameraman who captured this amazing performance. Actually, the couple threw the first pitch at the baseball game that was held on August 29 between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The couple has quite a substantial following on Instagram and is quite a popular dancing couple on the social media platform. One of their videos has garnered almost 4 crore views.

Here’s another that crossed the 90-lakh mark, with the views reaching almost a crore.

Aren’t they entertaining and truly inspiring? What do you think?

