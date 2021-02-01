WATCH: Elderly Couple Grooving to Son's Live Music in Kolkata's Cafe is Winning Hearts Online

An elderly couple from Kolkata has been winning the internet with their dance moves and netizens can’t get enough of them. A video of the young-at-heart couple surfaced online where they can be seen vibing to a 90s hit romantic single at a local cafe. The heart-warming clip that went viral on social media shows them grooving to the beats of Bombay Vikings' Woh Chali Woh Chali Dekho Pyar ki Gali. The couple lit the floor on fire with their charming dance moves.

The footage was shared by a user named Mamta Sharma Das on her Instagram account. The husband was wearing a sweater and a pair of trousers. The wife can be seen clad in a saree. Giving major couple goals, the husband and wife duo danced the night away enjoying the music to the fullest. They seemed engrossed while performing to the old romantic number and also appeared oblivious of the spectators who watched in awe.

The popular song was being played by a band at the Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata. The post also mentioned that the lead vocalist of the band playing the 90s hit was the dancing couple’s son. Not only did the enthusiastic couple flaunt their dancing skills but also stunned the onlookers by giving a well-synchronized performance.

The adorable dance video of the couple took the internet by a storm. Viewers cheered the lively couple and poured a host of hearts in the comments thread. Users of the photo-sharing platform lauded the spirit of the power couple. Many expressed gratitude to them for inspiring the younger generation and giving out positive vibes. The heart-melting video has gone viral, garnering close to 8 lakh views and is being widely circulated across social networking sites. The post also collected 30, 753 likes and counting.

A user commented how they are crushing over the couple and the vibe. Another said it is too awesome. Everyone should be like them and enjoy every age and every stage of life. A third remarked at the lady’s calmness and the way the man was swaying in the video.

Another person pointed out that they are dancing for themselves and also are so in the moment. “Hahaa that would totally be me in years to come, I can rock the dance floor in a saree and how. So romantic,” an individual quipped in the comments thread.