Watch: Elderly Man Dances with Busker on Sidewalk in Heartwarming Video

A video of an elderly man dancing to a lovely jazz music on the side of a street is winning the hearts of the netizens.

The clip posted by ‘The Feel good Page’ on Twitter shows the old man displaying his superb dance skills as a young singer was busking on the sidewalk. Moments later, the singer joined him for a duet performance while the bystanders clicked pictures and captured videos. The lady tried to follow his moves as the old man continued to exhibit some really cool moves.

"Best 1 minute of your day," read the post, which most people would agree with. The video is going viral on social media and has been watched more than fifty thousand times on Twitter. It has also garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.

Best 1 minute of your day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0nqAflSta — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) November 17, 2020

The users on Twitter are enjoying the old man’s dance as much as the passer-by’s did. One user commented, "Beautiful, some people just know when another individual needs that special connection, and the busker got it right!"

Beautiful, some people just know when another individual needs that special connection, and the busker got it right! — owenfrank (@owenfrank) November 17, 2020

"I was having a really bad morning, then this came across my timeline. It's no longer a horrid day," wrote another user.

One user couldn’t help but wonder how nice it would be to have more of this. "How awesome it would be if this happened more often, spontaneously getting out of character and letting our souls play!" she commented. Another user seconded the thought as he wrote, "We need more of this in our lives!"

How awesome it would be if this happened more often, spontaneously getting out of character and letting our souls play! — lisa black (@lisabla53695566) November 17, 2020

We need more of this in our lives! — Don Bowers, my real boring name (@DonDonontherun) November 17, 2020

This one user thanked the admin of the page who posts such content frequently on this page. "I’m so glad I followed this page. It makes me feel so happy every time," said the user.

I’m so glad I followed this page. It makes me feel so happy every time. — Samureye (@SamureyeX) November 17, 2020

'The Feels Good Page' does share some of the most amazing posts on social media which certainly brings smiles on the faces of people. Be it a pet video or kids’ video or the beauty of nature captured by someone, the posts are definitely heart-warming.