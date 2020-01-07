Watch: Elderly Man Dancing to 'Azadi' Slogans in Mumbai After JNU Attack is Winning Twitter

A day after the dastardly attack in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mumbai stood witness to a massive solidarity rally to protest against the brutality and police inefficiency in protecting innocent students and teachers.

While the protest which started on January 5, the night of the attack itself, outside the symbolic Gateway of India, the revelry continued well into Monday night with several Bollywood celebrities and known personalities joining common peolr to raise their voice. In fact, videos and photos of actors and Bollywood directors as well as musicians singing anti-establishment songs against fascism have going viral on social media.

One such video of an elderly man spiritedly dancing while fellow protesters chanted to bafli and bongo beats has been going viral on Twitter. The unidentified elderly man with silver hair can be seen standing in the middle of a crowd of younger protesters, dancing his heart out to slogans of 'Azadi'.

The video was shared several times on Twitter. Many remarked that the man's participation was proof of the inexclusive nature of the protests that are not just limited to students and minorities but are now influencing the entire nation.

Not just Mumbai, protests broke out in several placed in India including Bengaluru and Kolkata in the wake of the violence in JNU. No FIRs against attackers has since been filed, neither have any been identified. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against President of JNU Students' Union Aishe Ghosh for alleged vandalism prior to Sunday's violence. Ghosh was one of the victims of the attack, being hit squarely on her forehead, and had to be admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

According to JNUSU members, JNU students as well as teachers, the goons and vandals were part of Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), who in turn have blamed "leftist students" and communism for the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.