1-min read

Watch: Elderly Man Rescuing Cat With a Chair is Winning Hearts on Internet

In the video, a man wearing white kurta and pyjama with a skull cap can be seen lifting a grey-coloured chair towards the roof of what looks like a shop, where a cat seems to be stranded.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Watch: Elderly Man Rescuing Cat With a Chair is Winning Hearts on Internet
Image credit: Facebook

An elderly man has been going viral on the internet for carrying out an intricate operation single-handedly by rescuing a cat with the help of a chair.

The 15 seconds long video clip, which has been winning hearts of netizens, was originally shared on a Facebook page called Ali’s Diary. The video has been shared more than 35 thousand times on Facebook.

In the video, a man wearing white kurta and pyjama with a skull cap can be seen lifting a grey-coloured chair towards the roof of what looks like a shop, where a cat seems to be stranded. The cat seems to be scared and probably a bit hesitant to jump. Later, the kitten leaps and lands on the chair, after which the man brings the chair down and the cat runs away on the road.

As of now, the location at which this video was shot is not known.

The video has also been shared by noted Bollywood director Madhur Bhandkar. The National Award winning director took to Instagram to share the clip and captioned it as, “Kindness is the best form of humanity. There is still hope....Humanity survives.”

Bhandarkar’s post has been viewed more than 8500 times and has got more than 1700 likes.

