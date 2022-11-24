WATCH: Elderly Man Tries to Grab Onto an Alligator, Gets Attacked

Handling wild creatures is a task for the experts and it should be left that way. But this man took matters into his own hands when he tried to move an alligator from the side of a grassy land. In a clip shared on Reddit, the man can be seen dropping a cloth to cover the alligator’s eyes. He then moves forward with measured steps and stands feet apart on either side of the creature before trying to grab it from the neck. The alligator, obviously agitated, turns around to attack the man. Take a peek here:

Social media users were confused why the man would try to engage with the alligator in the first place. They were also astonished at how lucky the guy was to not lose his arm in that attack. A Reddit user wrote, “The gator looks a little sorry afterwards. Guy is very lucky the super fast second snap didn’t get his foot or leg! It was so close.”

“Damn! The way he threw that shirt I really thought this guy knew what he was doing,” read another comment.

A third user wrote, “The gator is doing his gator thing. There was zero reason to interact with it. It’s not like the gator was going to set up a home in his backyard. Leave it alone and live your life. Throwing a cloth on its eyes and trying to wrestle it? For what reason?”

Meanwhile, one user remarked that they were disappointed neither the man nor the alligator showed commitment to the “immediate challenge”.

The man showed signs of hesitation immediately after putting the cloth on the alligator and the wild animal just wanted to be left alone. Yet another user mentioned, they wish they knew what was going on in the clip and why. They wondered what was going to be the guy’s next course of action, had it been able to grab onto the alligator? Clearly there were no tools to capture or drive the alligator away.

