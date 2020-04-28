BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Elderly Man Using Sanitary Napkin as Face Mask in Supermarket Baffles People

Video grab. (Image credit: Daily Mail Online)

Video grab. (Image credit: Daily Mail Online)

An elderly Scottish man surprised everyone when he chose to cover his mouth using a sanitary pad, as it is not a very usual choice.

The rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe has forced people to take all the necessary precautions advised by health bodies including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One of the prevention measures is the usage of face mask while stepping out of the house.

A number of nations are facing a lack of regular supplies of face mask, prompting people to cover their face with any useful material. An elderly Scottish man surprised everyone when he chose to cover his mouth using a sanitary pad, as it is not a very usual choice.

According to a DailyMail report, the above incident took place at a supermarket in Fife. In the video, the man can be seen shopping groceries and walking in the supermarket with a sanitary pad mask on his face.

Kenny Ross, the man who shot the video, told the news portal, “I had to do a double-take before I realised what it was. I clocked him again inside the supermarket and thought I had to get a quick video of it”.


Ever since the video has been shared online, it has created a lot of buzz. While most of them appreciated the old man to take the necessary precaution despite no help from others, others criticized the person who shot the video, hindering the privacy.

People are using innovative ways to cover their faces and mouths to stay away from the coronavirus spread.

