WATCH: Elderly Man’s Reunion with Grandkids After Half-a-year Wins Internet

The treasure of viral videos on the internet introduces us to some really amazing clips. While some of these clips make us laugh or surprise us with an interesting fact, there are certain clips that leave our hearts filled with emotions. One such video was recently shared by a Twitter user. The clip featured the heart-touching moment of an elderly man’s reunion with his grandkids after living away for nearly half-a-year. The man seen in the video travelled a distance of over 4000 km from the US state of Georgia to Fairfield to surprise his grandkids. He sits waiting for his grandkids on the porch of the house to witness their reactions and what he got, in turn, would have paid for all the trouble.

The clip, which was probably recorded on the door camera of the house, starts off with the visuals of the man sitting on the porch. As the kids return from school, they spot their granddad and come running to hug him with excitement. Elated to see their grandfather, the kids run around the lawn in excitement while shouting “I knew it.”

Check out the video here:

GRANDPA REUNION!!There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year.Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them.❤(:@ring) pic.twitter.com/aNbDPzkhJs — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 21, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip so far has garnered over 11,000 views along with replies from social media users. The video left many users teary-eyed and they could not hold back their emotion. A user wrote, “This is so sweet! Hope they enjoy their time with grandpa.”

This is SO sweet!❤️ Hope they enjoy their time with grandpa! pic.twitter.com/vy6NGta2De— jo (@quietlionness) August 21, 2021

The clip reminded some users of their childhood memories with their grandparents.

Remembering my childhood— Cyrus Nagarwalla (@CyrusNagarwalla) August 24, 2021

Reacting to the pure reactions of the kids, a user wrote, “Seeing a dear person like a grandpa after a very long time brings out immense happiness in the young and clean minds of the innocent children. Unlike the elders, they cannot contain themselves. It bursts out spontaneously.”

What’s your reaction to the video?

