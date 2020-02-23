English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Watch: Elderly Pune Woman Stands on Pavement and Scolds Bikers Riding on the Footpath

Video grab. (Image credit: twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: twitter)

Just after the Mumbai Police came up with an initiative of 'Punishing Signals', in another recent incident a Pune woman was spotted standing on a footpath and policing riders who took their two-wheelers on the footpath.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Footpath encroachment, witnessed on a regular basis every where across the country, is a real menace.

The video of the incident went viral and was shared by Roads of Mumbai, who said, "This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am.

Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It's sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country."

The video was quick enough to garner over 6000 likes with netizens hailing the initiative by the senior woman to curb footpath encroachment and 'bravely enforce the law.' Many even shared clips of similar incidents from different states across the country, emphasizing the need of stricter laws.




