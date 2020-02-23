Watch: Elderly Pune Woman Stands on Pavement and Scolds Bikers Riding on the Footpath

Footpath encroachment, witnessed on a regular basis every where across the country, is a real menace.

Just after the Mumbai Police came up with an initiative of 'Punishing Signals', in another recent incident a Pune woman was spotted standing on a footpath and policing riders who took their two-wheelers on the footpath.

The video of the incident went viral and was shared by Roads of Mumbai, who said, "This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am.



Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It's sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country."

The video was quick enough to garner over 6000 likes with netizens hailing the initiative by the senior woman to curb footpath encroachment and 'bravely enforce the law.' Many even shared clips of similar incidents from different states across the country, emphasizing the need of stricter laws.

@CPPuneCity @PuneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra Hope pune city CP will immediately take coercive action on such bikers & protect the snr citizens who are bravely enforcing the law. Would like to hear about the action taken too. — Sri Jain Mahajan (@SriJainMahajan) February 21, 2020





Many people are asking why traffic police is not doing this, question is why people themselves are driving on footpath, why does our society need need policing for even basic expected behaviour. We need police for not peeing, standing in queues, cheating,driving ... — Aditya (@aditya_anand) February 21, 2020

Sharing this. A Clip from #Delhi I shot a couple of years ago for the very same reason. And the violation is now very common. @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/oX9FYJ5UQ7 — Gunti (@iamgunti) February 21, 2020

Look at the shameless bikers. Surprised to know you think it's the job of the Traffic police to stop these bikers. Bikers have no business to be riding on footpaths. 10x more cops are needed to stop this. New Motor Vehicle Act hasn't been implemented — Anurag Shriniwas (@anuragshriniwas) February 21, 2020





Hats off to senior citizens of Pune for teaching the riders some civic sense. — madhukar upadhya (@madhukaru) February 21, 2020

👏👏👏We require more people like her. — Dimple Kadam (@dimple12) February 21, 2020



