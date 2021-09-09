Watch: Elderly US Couple Rescued by Good Samaritans From Burning Car on Highway

A group of five men was caught on camera, jumping in action to pull out a couple from a burning car. On Labor Day, they saw a car on fire in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in Lakeside. The good samaritans from the East County Transitional Living Center, El Cajon were traveling together when they spotted the ablaze car. The group was on the other side of the freeway when they parked in the median and rushed to help. They are being hailed as heroes on social media after they risked their own lives to collectively help pull out two elderly occupants to rescue.

A video was shared by San Diego County’s fire department where passersby are seen pulling the aged couple from the flaming vehicle.

Witness Marie Macrorie, who filmed the video on phone, shouted someone is there in the burning car. Good Samaritan Jeff Lucas told CBS, “It happened so fast, we just reacted immediately. We did not even realize that there was somebody in the passenger seat, that is just how much smoke was in the car.”

Ken Williamson, 92 and Joan 90 were holidaying in San Diego from Phoenix for Labor Day. Their sons Steve and Mark Williamson informed that when the car was unknowingly hit from behind, it caught on fire unapprehended to them. They are utterly grateful that their parents were safely rescued and are now recovering at UCSD Medical Center. Mark rushed to California from Arizona after learning of his parents’ accident. While Joan is expected to be discharged within the next 24 to 48 hours, Ken would remain in the hospital for another couple of days.

“I just want them (Good Samaritans) to know that they saved two absolutely beautiful people, and we would love to have information to thank him personally,” Mark was quoted by CBS as saying. Hemphill, one of the five men, was asked why the group did such a daring rescue. He said, “There was a time when like so many of us, I would not have, but because of programs like ECTLC, we are changing, we are not just being selfish individuals, but we look out for others.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here