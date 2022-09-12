Watch: Elderly Woman Dancing at Metro Station Will Make Your Day

We often design ourselves and behave according to our age. It’s the fear of being judged that forces us to behave a certain way. However, an Instagram reel of an elderly woman dancing at a metro station has given Insta users a reason to cheer. This reel became a smashing hit with the viewers and attained more than 1 million views. The reel was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement.

The reel shows an elderly woman supporting herself with a walker and performing her steps. While people are surprisingly looking at her, she is completely engrossed in dancing. The caption of this reel reads, “BEAUTIFUL! This elderly woman remembers her Tango steps while she waits for the train.”

The reel received a lot of amazing reactions from the viewers. One user admired her energy and wrote that dance like no one was watching. Another lauded the fact that she was giving zero attention to people watching her. A third appreciated that she was fully enjoying the moment.

Many called her beautiful and wrote that they would love to be like her when they grew up. Rest others commented on an array of heart emoticons showcasing their love for the reel.

A similar reel wherein an 82-year-old man was dancing to singer Badshah’s song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The amount of energy displayed by him at 82 showcases his passion for dancing. The tremendous energy exhibited by him left viewers wonderstruck. One user wrote that this is how life should be lived.

Another wrote that this video is an inspiration for those who refrain from doing things by saying they are old. A user also received major fitness goals and wrote that he should start going to the gym to maintain energy like this man.

This reel garnered more than 1 million views.

