WATCH: Elephant Attacks Bus in Viral Video, Shatters Windshield in Tamil Nadu

Elephant behaviour can be unpredictable sometimes and a video where a tusker attacks a government bus in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral on several microblogging sites. The viral video has shared by Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu. The video features where a furious elephant charging towards the bus and smashing the windshield.

The video was taken inside the bus which shows the elephant charging towards the bus and smashing the windshield. The driver tries to put reverse gear to stay away from the attack. After a few seconds, the driver has stood up from his seat and garnered the attention of the elephant towards him. At that time, the passenger de-boards the bus safely.

The video has a total of 70,000 views. Netizens praised the bus driver as ‘cool-headed’ for saving his passengers carefully. According to India Today, the video was shared on September 25.

Here is the video:

Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker.He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. Thats why they say a cool mind works wonders VC- by a friend pic.twitter.com/SGb3yqUWqK— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 25, 2021

Here are few reactions:

Can anyone suggest what one should do in situations like these? Wait till the tusker moves away or honk or try to reverse?— Bipin_K (@BipinChandranK) September 25, 2021

Appreciate the presence of mind shown by the driver..— Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) September 26, 2021

Presence of mind.. 👍👍Drivers need this courage and coolness to handle such situations.. Reversing the Bus in a Ghat section when an animal conflict is so risk but still he handled it maturedly. 👏👏 TNSTC can proud of its drivers — Satheesh Kumar (@saysatheesh) September 25, 2021

A question to be raised. Are we doing proper in invading the places/ forests where animals live for which they are compelled to move towards cities in search of food. Need to let the animals live in their zone— Pravat Kumar Rout (@PravatRout1979) September 25, 2021

Brilliantly handled— Harsha Mathan (@harshavigneshm) September 25, 2021

Scary , o my god, horrible 😱— Vikas Barthwal (@VikasBarthwal14) September 25, 2021

A similar incident shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows an elephant chasing a safari cart inside the forest. The terrifying video starts off with the jumbo running behind the cart before it gives up the chase midway. But the encounter with the gentle giants didn’t stop there for the tourists. The vehicle again encountered yet another tusker ahead before it drove off to safety with its passengers.

Viewing wildlife is not a pleasure always. This group of tourists had a fair share of luck coming out of this horrific experience. Please keep away even though the safaris can be alluring. And maintain a safe distance even if you venture into one. Wild can be wild at any moment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here