1-min read

Watch: Elephant Casually Strolls into Bengal Army Canteen, Starts Tossing Furniture Around

A video has emerged of an Asiatic elephant walking into an Army canteen in Hasimara Bengal from nearby Narengi and tossing furniture around.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Watch: Elephant Casually Strolls into Bengal Army Canteen, Starts Tossing Furniture Around
A video has emerged of an Asiatic elephant walking into an Army canteen in Hasimara Bengal from nearby Narengi and tossing furniture around.

Elephants are known to be one of the most intelligent creatures in the animal kingdom. From helping a tiny tortoise move away from the middle of the road, to climbing a tree to pluck a jackfruit tree, they have known to do it all. So what happens when an elephant decides to walk into an Army canteen? Predictably -- something interesting.

A video has emerged of an Asiatic elephant walking into an Army canteen in Hasimara Bengal from nearby Narengi and tossing furniture around.

The 38-second video clip shows the tusker casually strolling into the building and start tossing furniture around. A man can be seen trying to scare it with a small flame that he has lit on paper, even tossing the fire towards the elephant. However, the jumbo seems unperturbed and does not get scared easily despite the flame being tossed in its direction. The man then brings in a larger flame to scare the elephant away from the canteen and into a clearing.

Recently, another video of a jumbo turned viral on social media when a 29-second clip was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, where an elephant, near Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand, was seen waiting at a height amid bushes on one side of a busy road. The jumbo was seen waiting as speedy vehicles moved on the busy stretch. The IFS officer captioned the video, saying, "Learn some traffic sense from this #tusker. Or he is just figuring out how to tackle this road which has come up on his way."

