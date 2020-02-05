Watch: Elephant Chases Locals Away as They Try to Rescue Its Calf Stuck between Boulders
The rescuers did not give up and continued their toil to save the young elephant and finally succeeded.
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ ANI)
In a recent incident in Assam, an elephant calf had got stuck between two huge rock boulders in the Morigaon district and locals along with forest officials had to rush for rescue operations.
However, the operation turned out to be quite complicated and dangerous.
When the rescuers came together to save the calf, the mother elephant, who was roaming nearby, chased them away, stopping them from going close to her baby.
The rescuers did not give up and continued their toil to save the young elephant and finally succeeded.
According to the video shared by ANI, rescuers used ropes to pull the elephant calf stuck between the two boulders.
The 1-minute-35-second video shows the rescuers coming together to save the elephant calf with the help of ropes. The calf seems to be scared and is seen making efforts by moving itself vigorously to come out after being stuck.
#WATCH Assam: Forest officials & locals rescued an elephant calf that was stuck between boulders in Morigaon. One person was injured after the mother of the calf reached & chased away the people present there. (Source - Forest Department) (02.02.20) pic.twitter.com/FDRH2WYWdM— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
While rescuing the elephant calf, one of the rescuers also suffered minor injuries.
Since being shared, the video soon got viral. It has received almost 10,000 views. A number of people took to the comment section to react to the video with many calling it an “excellent effort”.
