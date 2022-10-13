WATCH: Elephant Crossing Road Dodges Speeding Two-wheeler in Close Call

Cases of man-animal conflict surfacing on social media every other day are proving to be worrisome. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda often shares videos wherein people get too close for comfort to animals in their natural habitat in the wild. The results often leave the Internet concerned for both the people and the animals as they do not bode well for either group. Nanda has shared a video on Twitter where a person can be seen riding a two-wheeler when an elephant begins to cross the road.

It ends up being a close call, as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle away at the last moment, and the elephant manages to go unscathed. While many were concerned, others were relieved for both parties. One Twitter commenter also commended the calmness of the driver. News18 could not independently establish the identity of the driver or the location of the incident.

Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver pic.twitter.com/UIN9J41tZK — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 13, 2022

I think she did a great job to be honest. Didn't panick. — Ramesh Karanam (@ItMakesXSense) October 13, 2022

Giant was in good mood seems so d lady was also lucky escaped unhurt — JayJayWanti (@Indus4valley) October 13, 2022

Both of these managed to make it safe timely. — (@iamgopalsingh) October 13, 2022

In an incident from last year which shows what might have happened had things gone south, a tusker attacked a government bus in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. The viral video was shared by Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu. In the video, a furious elephant charges towards the bus and smashes the windshield.

The driver tries to put reverse gear to avert the attack. After a few seconds, the driver stands up from his seat and diverts the attention of the elephant towards himself, giving the passengers the opportunity to de-board safely.

