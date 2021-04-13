buzz

2-MIN READ

WATCH: Elephant Cub 'Chilling' during a Cool Summer Bath in Viral Video is a Hit Online

Video grab of elephant calf taking a bath. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of elephant calf taking a bath. (Credit: Twitter)

The video shows that the elephant calf dived into a tub filled with water and enjoyed a cool bath to beat the summer heat.

A video clip of an elephant calf has gone viral on social media and the internet is thoroughly enjoying it. The internet is enjoying the video showing the baby mammal bathing in a tub filled with water. The cute video, tweeted hours ago, has garnered over 16,000 views so far which shows the internet is delighted to watch it.

Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services has tweeted the 51-second video. The video shows that the elephant calf dived into a tub filled with water and enjoyed a cool bath to beat the summer heat. The video has received over 250 retweets, and more than 1,950 likes. In the video, the mother of the elephant calf can be seen walking around the tub and kept a watchful eye on her baby who was seen playing with water. The child, meanwhile, enjoyed every moment playing with the water.

“See who is chilling in this hot summer under the watchful eyes of a mother,” Nandacaptioned the tweet.

Twitter users loved the video and showered their love in the form of heart emoticons in the comment section of Nanda’s tweet. The internet is swooning over the animal’s cute antics.

Animals, especially elephants, love to take baths as they are very fond of water. Netizens usually shower all of their love on them whenever a video surface of these gentle giants splashing about in the water.

Nanda usually posts videos of animals doing some heartwarming antics. Earlier, he also posted a video in which one can see a lion lovingly pat a duck in a pond. In the video, it seems that the lion is trying to assist the bird who has reached the dead-end of the water body.

The big cat is a wild animal but is not savage in nature, the IFS official has mentioned in his tweet. Nanda wrote that lion ‘only kills to survive and attacks when provoked’. The short love and care-filled video have already been viewed over 10 thousand times on Twitter.

first published:April 13, 2021, 07:15 IST