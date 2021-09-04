Watch: Elephant Draws Water From Tube Well, Twitter Says 'So Smart'

Elephants are incredibly smart creatures with the largest brain among land animals. Their exceptional intelligence enables them to use tools, identify languages, have empathy and memories, do mimicry, and even showcase problem solving abilities. While we have come across several videos of elephants performing tricks and tasks, one more such video of the brilliant animal is doing rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The Ministry of Jal Shakti shared a video of an elephant using hand pump to draw water.

To create awareness on water conservation, the Ministry posted the clip on September 3 on their official Twitter handle showing the animal drawing water from a tube well to quench its thirst. The 26 second-clip shows an elephant drawing water from hand pump using its trunk and then it stops to drink it. The caption, written in Hindi, states that even an elephant understands the importance of each drop of water,then why do humans fail to conserve it and waste this precious natural resource.

Watch the viral clip here:

The clip has won hearts online and went viral as it racked up more than 25,000 views and tons of comments from impressed users. Some users wrote that water is life and we should learn from ‘Gajaraj’,while others wrote that humans are the real animals.

Jal hee jivaan hai. We can learn from Gajraaj.— Arvind Kumar Gupta (@AieeArvind) September 3, 2021

क्यों की हम लोग ही असली जानवर है ।— Naveen (@_naveenish) September 3, 2021

The video was also shared by Indian Forest Officer Ramesh Pandey, with caption that states water and animals are both precious and have to be conserved for own survival. However, some of the users expressed their concerns over the sad condition of an animal to have to use a tube well to get water.

sad that it will get few ml to drink after so much efforts— सप्तगिरि🇮🇳 (@SSSIndore) September 3, 2021

Another user wrote that animals have adapted to all the destruction and chaos perpetrated by selfish arrogant human species.

Amazing how they have adapted to all the destruction ,chaos perpetrated by selfish arrogant human species🙏 @DownloaderBot— Padma_SundaraRaman 🇮🇳 (@padma_sivakami) September 3, 2021

One cheeky comment called the elephant, Atmanirbhar Hathi (Self dependent Elephant), making a reference to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Atmanirbhar Hathi 😜— Deshbandhu kaushik (@Deshbandhukaus2) September 3, 2021

Tweeple also praised the mammal’s intelligence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here