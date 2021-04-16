WATCH: Elephant Grooving to Bollywood Hit 'Namo Namo Shankara' Amuses Netizens

Everyone in India is a possible Bollywood fan and if you thought that this fandom is only limited to humans, wait till you see a video of an elephant grooving to a song. The now-viral video was posted on an Instagram page titled Kerala Elephants and features a jumbo dancing to the tunes of Namo Namo Shankrafrom the movie Kedarnath that starred Sara Ali Khan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles.

The tusker named Lakshmi can be seen shaking her legs, head, trunk and tail in sync with the tune of the superhit song. The post shared along with the video informed that Lakshmi is from the Kodyaka temple located in Karnataka.

The video is being loved by the netizens and has got over 6K likes on Instagram already. People also flooded the comment section with their lovely reaction to Lakshmi’s dance. Complementing the dance moves by Lakshmi, one of the users’ comments, “Woww this elephant even dance better than me," while another wrote, “Cutest elephant I’ve seen."

Viral animal videos are the latest trend, and the internet is filled with cute, funny videos featuring them. People love such videos as it puts a smile on your faces even on the most tiring and hectic days.

Another video featuring a dancing buffalo had gone viral on the internet. The clip starts with a woman dancing before the buffalo and asking the animal to join in the dance. Reacting positively to the request, the buffalo starts jumping up and down to the beats. The animal gets so involved in its dance moves that a blanket placed on its back falls, but that does not stop the dance fest. Other people in the video could be seen giggling at buffalo’s moves.

The video was reported to be from a village in Himachal Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here