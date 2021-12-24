WATCH: Elephant Herd Reuniting With Caretaker After 14 Months Will Melt Your Heart

A video going viral on the internet shows a herd of elephants running towards a man standing in shallow waters and calling them. The man in the video is actually the caretaker of the elephants, and the herd is meeting him after 14 months. The elephants, in the clip, seem excited as they head towards their caretaker. The video is from an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand. The sanctuary is operated by Sangduen Lek Chailert and Darrick Thompson, where the couple rescue abused and abandoned elephants with emotional and physical scars. The couple heals jumbos by giving them the caring environment these gigantic animals deserve. Apart from elephants, there are hundreds of dogs and cats too.

In the video, the elephants surround Darrick and caress him with their trunks. The clip was shared by a Twitter handle named ‘Buitengebieden.’ The caption attached to the clip read, “Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months.”

Take a look:

Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months..Sound on pic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 23, 2021

The video has gained more than 10 lakh views so far, and has racked up more than 51,000 likes and counting. Netizens found the video extremely heart-warming, which is evident by their reactions to the video.

British actor, Adil Ray, said that this is one of the most beautiful things he has ever seen, and shared the information about Darrick Thompson, the caretaker in the video.

British actor, Adil Ray, said that this is one of the most beautiful things he has ever seen, and shared the information about Darrick Thompson, the caretaker in the video.

Oh my this is one of of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. This is Derek Thompson. He left his career as a Toronto firefighter to devote his life to caring for elephants. This is on the sanctuary in Thailand he and his wife Lek started. Info Via @BryanRatushniak https://t.co/apgzxda5vW— Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 24, 2021

According to one user, Darrick is living his very best life.

Read the comments, this is a man living his very best life https://t.co/5XjHHBoK0B— Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 24, 2021

Another wrote, “Elephants are one of the most magnificent creatures in the world.”

Elephants are one of the most magnificent creatures in the world. https://t.co/qjVk0rut7g— Joe-Ho-Ho Oakley 🎄 🏳️‍🌈 (@JRLOakley) December 24, 2021

One user called the video a “time cleanser.”

Time cleanser right here 🐘 https://t.co/bTs6EKikvk— Mikhail Jansen (@mikhailjansen) December 24, 2021

The sanctuary that has germinated the video has a Twitter handle by the name Elephant Nature Park, where there are abundant videos of elephants living happily in a safe and clean environment.

When elephants are happy, they are boisterously exuberant. They lift their tails and trunks up, their powerful trumpeting alert all of us and the others. The harmonious sounds of the young and the old mix into such a wonderful symphony. pic.twitter.com/JH9lIgWXQ1— Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) November 13, 2021

Baby elephants are happier and exhibit more confidence when they are living under the best care and accompany with the mother and nanny. This is Chaba - she is becoming more playful and having much confidence of herself. pic.twitter.com/RoB43YlCs7— Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) November 6, 2021

Happy 60th Birthday to our founder , Saengduean Lek Chailert.Thank you for dedicating your life to helping all animals in need and helping to make this world a better place. Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday, our angle on earth!! pic.twitter.com/T1GPKOmoXO— Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) October 6, 2021

Here’s another video of Darrick doing what he does best and calls the herd, which runs towards him as soon as they hear his voice.

What do you think of the video?

Reference: https://theprovince.com/travel/international-travel/thailand-sanctuary-helps-save-abused-elephants

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.