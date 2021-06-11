WATCH: Elephant in Guwahati Leaves Netizens Puzzled After Gobbling Up Helmet on Video

A viral video of a wild elephant eating a helmet has left the internet astonished. In the clip, a wild elephant can be seen picking up a helmet from a parked bike and gobbling it up. The incident took place in the Satgaon army camp near Narangi in Guwahati. It was likely to be shot by the owner of the bike whose helmet was hanging to the handlebar. The viewers can be heard saying that the jumbo would break the helmet, but what it did has left everyone shocked. The owner can also be heard saying, “Mera toh helmet he chala gaya, baba dedijiye helmet, ab kaise jaunga mai." The viral footage has been shared by a Twitter user named Rahul Karmakar.

Digest this: #Elephant from adjoining Amchang forest gobbles up a helmet in #Guwahati's Satgaon area. Wonder how it tasted! pic.twitter.com/VLQOzgzoLJ— Rahul Karmakar (@rahconteur) June 10, 2021

The video has grabbed 1700 views and loads of comments in just a few hours. Several users are eager to know what the jumbo did after realising that it’s not an edible thing. Some of the users have hoped that the helmet didn’t harm the jumbo. As per reports, the wild elephants often walked out of the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and enter the army camp in search of food.

Earlier in 2019, a tusker was spotted roaming on the crowded GS road in Guwahati. The jumbo strayed out from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food. The animal stalled traffic for an hour on the busy road before he walked back to the forest area. As per the report, the jumbo walked over 25 km from the sanctuary to the Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhavan at ABC Point. Local police and forest guards tried to divert the tusker in a different direction by putting up small barricades. The forest officials tranquilized the elephant successfully. It was also seen in the Ganeshguri and Hengrabari areas of the city.

The Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the east of Guwahati city in Assam. It has a population of more than 50 elephants.

