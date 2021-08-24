WATCH: Elephant Makes a Big Splash on Birthday With a Pool Party

If you are an avid social media user, you would know how popular elephant videos are on the internet. The web is flooded with clips featuring cute antics of the tuskers and the latest to list is a video shared by Oregon Zoo on Twitter. The clip was shared online as part of the birthday celebration of the tusker Samudra, who recently turned 13. The snippets show Samudra enjoying his day and playing in the Zoo’s pool.

Samudra is seen taking a dip in the pool before rolling in a mud pond with continuous splashes of water. The tusker also gets a special birthday treat with fresh fruits on his birthday. Towards the end of the clip, Samudra is joined by a fellow tusker and the duo takes a dip in the pool together.

Check out the video here:

Samudra turned 13 today! pic.twitter.com/pFEnYgMaOc— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 23, 2021

The zoo also shared old pictures of young Samudra enjoying his time while playing in the water.

Since being shared online, the clip featuring Samudra’s cute antics have garnered over 23 thousand views along with 2.5 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, users flooded the reply section with their birthday wishes for Samudra and posted their compliments for his cuteness.

Here are some reactions:

Really putting the “mud” in “Samudra”— Bruce Halperin - Save the Great Walkway! (@BruceHalperin) August 23, 2021

He's always such a character. Happy birthday, teenager!— Claire (@GatherTheSenses) August 23, 2021

Precious pachyderm! Happy birthday! Hard to say if you are more spoiled than Packy!!— Ellen Gordon Yager (@BostonDogLover) August 23, 2021

What’s your reaction to Samudra’s cuteness?

Oregon Zoo is quite famous for sharing cute animal videos and enjoys a follower base of over 1.72 lakh on the microblogging site. Its timeline is filled with photos and video so wildlife. Recently, the zoo shared a video of what it called an ‘air bear’. The clipping features a white bear enjoying himself by jumping in a pool of water. While initially, it appears that the bear might have fallen in the water by mistake, he comes out and jumps again and repeats it multiple times.

The clip garnered over 59 thousand views along with 4.3 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

