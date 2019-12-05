Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: Elephant Matriarch Clears Coimbatore Highway Divider for Family, Brings Traffic to Halt

The viral video showed the female elephant breaking the fence and her herd casually followed their leader, and together they crossed the road.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
WATCH: Elephant Matriarch Clears Coimbatore Highway Divider for Family, Brings Traffic to Halt
Screenshot from video tweeted by @ParveenKaswan.

Despite the constant change in nature which comes with urbanisation, elephants don’t forget their paths. With their strong memory and sense of direction, they tend not to lose their way. One such elephant family was recently recorded crossing a road on a Coimbatore highway.

One elephant, assumed to be the matriarch of the family, took the lead in making the way for her group. She tore apart the divider on the Coimbatore highway which was blocking her family's path.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had initially posted the video on Tuesday. The clip, which was later shared by ANI, showed the female elephant breaking the fence and her herd casually followed their leader, and together they crossed the road.

Traffic came to halt as everybody was fascinated to see the jumbos working their way together to their destination.

Watch the video below:

Kaswan tweeted the video with a message “elephants never forget their routes”.

He wrote, “Leadership is about responsibilities. A female #elephant clears the way for other five # elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway (sic).”

The video has gone viral with over 19 thousand views and close to 500 retweets.

Many users commented in support of the jumbo family.

“Why should they forget? After all we are the ones who have captivated their territory,” wrote one user. Calling it a pity state of human affairs, another user wrote, “It's not clearing the way, it is clearing the encroachment of humans.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
