Watch: Elephant Playing with a Water Sprinkler is Best Thing on the Internet Today

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

In the 28-second video, the elephant is seen getting each part of its body drenched with water that was oozing out of the sprinkler.

Elephants are known to enjoy frolicking in water. In a recent video that is mesmerising Twitter, a playful jumbo can be seen having a great time with a water sprinkler.

The video was shared by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the 28-second video, the elephant is seen getting each part of its body drenched with water that was oozing out of the sprinkler.

The clip ends with the elephant calf letting water rush directly on its face and trunk. It is then seen joyfully lying in a puddle.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4,000 likes and has been viewed more than 35,000 times.

A Twitter user commented, “Such joy to watch! No different than a child.” Another said, “They love mud and water. Beautiful and intelligent species.”

A few days ago, the IFS officer had shared another adorable video of a newborn elephant trying to walk for the first time.

In the clip, the elephant cub was seen trying to stand and walk on its feet. In the course of its quest, the cute animal falls on its trunk, but undeterred by the fall and much to everyone’s surprise, it was seen standing back up and gently crawling.


