Watch: Elephant Playing with a Water Sprinkler is Best Thing on the Internet Today

Elephants are known to enjoy frolicking in water. In a recent video that is mesmerising Twitter, a playful jumbo can be seen having a great time with a water sprinkler.

The video was shared by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the 28-second video, the elephant is seen getting each part of its body drenched with water that was oozing out of the sprinkler.

The clip ends with the elephant calf letting water rush directly on its face and trunk. It is then seen joyfully lying in a puddle.

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4,000 likes and has been viewed more than 35,000 times.

A Twitter user commented, “Such joy to watch! No different than a child.” Another said, “They love mud and water. Beautiful and intelligent species.”

Think everyone should aim to be carefree like this elephant at some point of time in life 😍 — Yagyaseni (@desi_brat) February 20, 2020

I love Elephants .....want to hug this one!! — SanjSood🇮🇳 (@Sanjsood2) February 20, 2020

i wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation of the amzing videos you post. these are truly spiritually uplifting -mix of awe,love, tenderness and humane. Thank you so much and God bless you with success👏🙏 — jag (@buzkashi1010) February 20, 2020

Such a naughty cuties they are... Just being big don't resist the child whithin😂😂😂 — Bhartiya - proud Hindu (@DrSharmisthaDe) February 20, 2020

A few days ago, the IFS officer had shared another adorable video of a newborn elephant trying to walk for the first time.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step.

Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.They are abt 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night. pic.twitter.com/xJcmISgLXz — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 6, 2020

In the clip, the elephant cub was seen trying to stand and walk on its feet. In the course of its quest, the cute animal falls on its trunk, but undeterred by the fall and much to everyone’s surprise, it was seen standing back up and gently crawling.



