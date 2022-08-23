Watch: Elephant Pretends to Eat Woman's Hat, Returns When Told It's a Gift

Although elephants can turn out to be quite dangerous when provoked or threatened, these massive beasts are usually gentle. They are also quite friendly with humans and are known to interact with people as well. Recently, a video that has put a smile on the faces of netizens proves the friendliness of the tusker.

A woman community-based page named the twisted thoughts uploaded a hilarious video of a wild elephant “messing” with a woman and pulling a harmless prank on her. The clip garnered the attention of viewers in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women community (@thetwistedthoughts)



The funny video reveals a woman standing in front of a huge tusked elephant, posing for a click. However, the mischievous elephant seemed to have something else brewing in its mind as it extended its trunk, grabbed the woman’s hat in a graceful move, and put the hat into its mouth, pretending to eat it.

The unaware woman seemed to be both taken aback and amused by the elephant’s playful act. She requested the large mammal to give her back the hat because it was a gift from her sister. The elephant appeared to understand the woman’s concern as it placed its trunk into its mouth and took out the hat, giving it back to the woman.

“He is messing with her,” read the caption.

The video has gathered hilarious reactions from netizens who have showered hearts in the comment section, watching the elephant’s antics. While one Instagrammer wrote, “Omg… Such a cutie pie,” another remarked that the elephant “has the best sense of humour.”

Sometimes, humans also pull pranks on animals, similar to this viral video. In another instance, a YouTuber once caught an oblivious dog sleeping on the floor and placed a tiger plush toy in front of the animal. When the dog woke up, it leapt in fright at the sight, much to the amusement of viewers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here