WATCH: Elephant Roams Around Corridors of Army Public School in Guwahati

In a strange incident, an elephant entered the Army Public School at Narengi, Guwahati. A video, which has been captured, shows the jumbo creature roaming around the school corridors. It took the forest department a few hours to push the elephant back into the jungles of Amchung Wild Life Sanctuary, which is located nearby. In the video, the elephant can be seen roaming all across the school corridors as a few people try to move it away.

The time of the incident has not been mentioned. However, in the background, many can be heard talking, highlighting that it was working hours. Have a look for yourself:

This comes just a few days after a video of an elephant wiggling carefully out of a building became the centre of attention on the internet. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and it shows an elephant, struggling to come out from a relatively small door of a building. In the video, the big mammal carefully wiggles out of the room with patience. In the last few frames, it is seen coming out by slowly bending its back, putting one foot forward and coming successfully out from the door frame.

It was then revealed that the elephant was coming out of the building after devouring his favourite food. The IFS also mentioned a fact about elephants they have better smell receptors than any mammal including dogs and can smell food from several miles away.

The caption of the video read: “Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away.”

The micro-blogging users had a gala time reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “It could have sensed sugarcane… It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge and most intelligent animal, the elephant.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here