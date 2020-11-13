Watch: Elephant Stops Bus in The Middle of Road to Take Bananas, Leaves Twitter Amused

Tollbooths are a common sight on highways across the country, but ever heard of an elephant collecting toll to let vehicles pass? IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a clip Twitter which looks like toll collection, or robbery, depending on your perspective.

In a video titled, “Daylight robbery on the highway,” a single culprit carries out a robbery on a bus full of people. As the caption suggests, this particular robbery happened in broad daylight on a highway. The short video clip starts as someone is recording the road ahead from inside the bus. A fully-grown elephant stands in the middle of the road, unfazed by vehicles moving around him. While this sight alone was quite unusual, what happened next was even more fascinating.

The elephant blocks the bus’s path and it is forced to a halt. Then, the elephant – which in the wild generally stays away from humans – brazenly moves his trunk inside the vehicle through the driver’s window which is open. The driver gets buried (not hurt) under the heavy trunk as the animal moves the trunk inside frantically searching for some food.

Now, whether the elephant had super-smell power, or it just guessed the vehicle would have treats for him is debatable, but as the camera inside the bus shakes and moves, we can spot a bunch of bananas on the floor.

The people inside are audibly rattled, everyone mumbling at the same time. Someone suggests something to the guy holding the camera and shot pans to the right. Soon, someone grabs the bananas off the floor and thrusts it towards the mighty animal, to ease his reach. As soon as the elephant has the bananas in his hold, he retrieves his trunk away from the bus, much to the driver’s relief on whom the trunk rested. As the vehicle moves away, the elephant gives one last tap to the window.

Daylight robbery on a highway. A forward. pic.twitter.com/QqGfa90gF5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2020

More than 838K people viewed this tweet. Soon, a variety of responses rolled in.

While the caption doesn’t reveal much, it is reported that the incident happened at Kataragama, Sri Lanka. China Global Television Network had uploaded the video on their YouTube channel where they called this “daylight robber” by a “cheeky elephant.” Someone on the channel commented, “This is how tax system works.”