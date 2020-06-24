BUZZ

WATCH: Elephant's Graceful 'Catwalk' in Viral Video Leaves Internet Mesmerized

Screenshot from video tweeted by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3.

In a clip shared by Indian Forest Official, Susanta Nanda, the elephant seems to be happily walking in style.

Cutesy animal videos are a feel-good factor and off late the internet has been filled with such clips. In another absolutely adorable video, an elephant can be seen pulling off a very stylish walk.

In a clip shared by Indian Forest Official, Susanta Nanda, the elephant seems to be happily walking in style. The 20 seconds video has been captioned: "Either the cat walk is overrated..Or the elephantine gait is underrated (sic)."

As of now, the video has been viewed by more than two lakh people and has been liked by over 17 thousand users on the microblogging portal.

It comes as no surprise that netizens have been in absolute awe of the video since the time it was posted. As usual, Twitterati have not shied away from expressing their feelings on the portal.

A user said, "Gajagamana (walk of the elephant) described in sanskrit literature for a woman's gait fairly frequently (sic)", while another person wrote, "Incomparable beauty and grace, that is a magnificent looking elephant".

One person who was of the opinion that elephants are underrated, expressed, "Overall....Elephants are really underrated...their intelligence..and their calm nature with that amount of strength...makes them the best in wildlife (sic)".

Some other reactions on the post that appreciated the giant animal's walk included:


