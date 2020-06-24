WATCH: Elephant's Graceful 'Catwalk' in Viral Video Leaves Internet Mesmerized

Cutesy animal videos are a feel-good factor and off late the internet has been filled with such clips. In another absolutely adorable video, an elephant can be seen pulling off a very stylish walk.

In a clip shared by Indian Forest Official, Susanta Nanda, the elephant seems to be happily walking in style. The 20 seconds video has been captioned: "Either the cat walk is overrated..Or the elephantine gait is underrated (sic)."

As of now, the video has been viewed by more than two lakh people and has been liked by over 17 thousand users on the microblogging portal.

Or the elephantine gait is underrated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oc9IThQWSD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

It comes as no surprise that netizens have been in absolute awe of the video since the time it was posted. As usual, Twitterati have not shied away from expressing their feelings on the portal.

A user said, "Gajagamana (walk of the elephant) described in sanskrit literature for a woman's gait fairly frequently (sic)", while another person wrote, "Incomparable beauty and grace, that is a magnificent looking elephant".

Gajagamana ( walk of the elephant)described in sanskrit literature for a woman's gait fairly frequently — Anantnag Hindu Bhakt (@Anantnaag) June 20, 2020

Incomparable beauty and grace, that is a magnificent looking elephant. — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) June 20, 2020

One person who was of the opinion that elephants are underrated, expressed, "Overall....Elephants are really underrated...their intelligence..and their calm nature with that amount of strength...makes them the best in wildlife (sic)".

Overall....Elephants are really underrated...their intelligence..and their calm nature with that amount of strength...makes them the best in wildlife — Dr Pallavie Sabal (@dr4code) June 20, 2020

Some other reactions on the post that appreciated the giant animal's walk included:

And this is how a herd walks! MAJESTIC! pic.twitter.com/gq3nJLOgYQ — 🕉️ Jai ShreeRam ࿗🇮🇳 (@libran_venkat) June 20, 2020

In so many of our local Indian works -- the मदगजगम - the gait of an elephant in masth is amply described. The catwalk is a literary and fashion import I'd think! — Aayatekshana (@Aayatekshana) June 20, 2020

Gajagati...its a gait used in our natya shastra to depict royalty or a kingly gait...its not underrated at all...FYI... — उच्छिष्ट चण्डाली-अ.त्रयी (@AnvikshikiTrayi) June 20, 2020