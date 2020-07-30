Watch: Elephant's 'Simple and Warm Hug' to a Rhino in This Viral Video will Warm Your Heart

An adorable video made way online recently and is fast going viral across social media platforms. The Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sushanta Nanda treated netizens with another hearty video post that is winning over the internet .

Posted on July 29 on Twitter, the clip exhibits an elephant and a rhinoceros bonding in their own way with each other. One can notice the gentle elephant embracing the little rhino with the help of his trunk. As seen in the clip, the jumbo wraps its trunk around the rhino near a certain water body and they share a warm hug.

The post was captioned, "There is something in a simple hug. It always warms the heart."

There is something in a simple hug....It always warms the heart💓( Elephant hugging the rhino to warm your heart) pic.twitter.com/hBfEyhHbcV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2020

The tender moment will make you smile and is bound to make you go ‘awwww’ as it is absolutely cute. The 16-second clip has garnered over 8,000 views and tons of love within hours of being posted online. The users of the micro-blogging site have hit the like button on the heartening post over 1000 times. Some were even reminded of the scene from the film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character, Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai used to give people a warm hug to make them forget their problems. He used to call it, “Jadoo Ki Jhappi”

A Twitter user wrote, "The most lovable creation of God. Moral of the story, let’s share love," "Pyar wali jhappi," comments a second. "Aww! Cute and adorable," says a third.