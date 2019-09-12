Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Elephants Unable to Find Way to Forest As Humans Have Built Houses Around

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows the elephants trying to cross a busy road in a village called Hossur as passers-by look on and record the unusual sight on their phones.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Video grab. (Twitter)
An old video of a herd of elephants trying to find their way to a forest in Karnataka has gone viral on social media.

One by one, the elephants, four adults and a calf, eventually jump over a compound wall in search of their habitat.

An older elephant is also seen trying to push the baby elephant across the wall.

After the video was shared on Twitter, many netizens took to the comment section to talk about the sad state of things.

Many netizens expressed concern and blamed human encroachment for such incidents with several saying the herd must have been searching for the path used by elephants for many generations.

Karnataka is home to more than 6,000 wild elephants, the highest number for any state in India.

The Karnataka High Court recently directed the state government to constitute a four-member expert committee for a comprehensive study on the deaths of elephants at eight elephant camps in the state.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
