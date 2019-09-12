Watch: Elephants Unable to Find Way to Forest As Humans Have Built Houses Around

An old video of a herd of elephants trying to find their way to a forest in Karnataka has gone viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows the elephants trying to cross a busy road in a village called Hossur as passers-by look on and record the unusual sight on their phones.

One by one, the elephants, four adults and a calf, eventually jump over a compound wall in search of their habitat.

An older elephant is also seen trying to push the baby elephant across the wall.

After the video was shared on Twitter, many netizens took to the comment section to talk about the sad state of things.

Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall !!Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This Old video from Hossur will make you wonder !! pic.twitter.com/5aMgHOghkO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 11, 2019

Many netizens expressed concern and blamed human encroachment for such incidents with several saying the herd must have been searching for the path used by elephants for many generations.

Shame that we humans have created such a situation for them — sridhar reddy k (@dharreddyk) September 11, 2019

Elephas maximus has learnt the famous Indian jugaad. — UN (@UshaNirmala) September 11, 2019

The houses must have been built on the path used by the elephants for many generations. — Deepak Kakran (@deepakkakran) September 11, 2019

Modern problem requires modern solution — Sweta Patel (@OptomSwetaPatel) September 11, 2019

Karnataka is home to more than 6,000 wild elephants, the highest number for any state in India.

The Karnataka High Court recently directed the state government to constitute a four-member expert committee for a comprehensive study on the deaths of elephants at eight elephant camps in the state.

