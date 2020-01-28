Watch: Elon Musk Drives 'Cybertruck' in LA, Video Goes Viral on Internet

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk was recently seen driving the Cybertruck around Los Angeles.

An Instagram user had shared the video of Musk driving the vehicle and wrote, "This video is going nuts right now, so many people have been hitting me up for it... HERE U GO....."

In the clip, Musk can be seen waving at the phone’s camera and then moves on.

The electric pickup truck has been hogging the limelight since it was launched in November. At the time of Cybertruck’s launch, Elon Musk had claimed that the car was bulletproof, however, during the test a metal ball was thrown at one of the armoured windows of the car, and the glass broke, prompting people to call it a “failed launch”.

Despite people calling it a failed launch, Musk has claimed that the company got 20,0000 orders for the vehicle within two days of the vehicle being rolled out, reported LADbible.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has been spotted driving the Cybertruck in Los Angeles. A few weeks ago, a user spotted him driving the vehicle. The video had garnered over 18 lakh likes.

