WATCH: Emotional Father Records Son's Debut With Legendary Brazilian Football Club

Parents are truly the biggest cheerleaders of their children. They know all the behind-the-scenes efforts of their young ones. And witnessing them achieve their dreams can turn any parent into an emotional mess. This father, from a recent viral video, was left in tears as he witnessed his son debuting with the Brazilian football club, Palmeiras. The video, shared on Good News Movement’s Instagram page, captured the father recording his son’s debut with tears in his eyes. After the game, his son, Endrick Felipe, walks over to his number one supporter to gift him his game jersey.

Social media users could not help but shed a few tears too. Many remarked that Endrick will be wearing the jersey of one of the top European football clubs soon. The promising young star is on the radar of the biggest football clubs in Europe. And his father has every right to be proud. An Instagram user wrote, “And it’s not any player. Endrick is definitely the most promising player we have in Brazil and yet to be well-known worldwide. Remember that name!”

Another user wrote, “Beautiful. There is no greater joy than seeing your children thrive.”

A third comment read, “These things always make me cry. All kids need a family like his. Such lovely people. Such a choice example.”

Endrick Felipe’s father was unemployed before he got a cleaner job in Palmeiras. Endrick began playing football at the age of four and decided to become a professional football player to support his family. His father used to share his football videos on YouTube to garner the attention of celebrated Brazilian clubs.

Making his debut at the age of 16 years, 2 months, and 16 days, Endrick became the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras. Many clubs have already expressed interest in signing him, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

