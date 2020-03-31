Watch: Empire State Building Plays with Light to Honor Health Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients

Empire State Building in New York City on Monday, March 30, lauded the efforts of healthcare workers who are selflessly working round the clock to serve COVID-19 patients. The white and red lights atop the famous needle of the iconic landmark of the NYC was lit to resemble the lights that accompany a siren of ambulances.

USA leads the list of the countries with the maximum number of deaths and positive cased of COVID-19. The first case of coronavirus was reported in the country on January 10 and as of now, over 1 lakh 64 thousand people have tested positive for the deadly virus. COVID-19 has also claimed more than 3,170 lives in the US.

The Twitter page of Empire State Building posted the picture of the iconic tower lit. "We'll never stop shining for you," read the post.

It said that the signature white light has been replaced by the “heartbeat of America” with a white and red siren in the mast for "heroic emergency workers" who are on the front line to fight COVID-19.

We'll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.

The NYC's theme song was also played when Empire State Building lights were turned on at 9 pm ET.

At 9PM, NYC's theme song will play in our lights with our @iheartradio @aliciakeys #EmpireStateofMind music-to-light show, with the song playing simultaneously on @z100Newyork's @ElvisduranShow.

A number of people took to the comment section to react to the initiative by the Empire Estate Building. Many of them shared pictures, videos of the towers.









The first case of COVID-19 was reported from Wuhan city in China. The virus soon started to spread globally with the World Health Organization terming it as ‘pandemic’. More than 7 lakh 96 thousand people have tested positive for COVID-19 that has so far claimed over 38,500 lives worldwide.

