WATCH: Employees of MP Medical Waste Disposal Plant Caught Washing PPE Kits for Reselling

As India continues to fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a shocking video has gone viral on social media where employees of a medical waste disposal company can be seen washing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and gloves for alleged reselling purpose. In the viral video, huge stock of already used single-use PPE kits can be seen being prepared for alleged resale getting washed in hot water.

Following the allegations, the local administration has ordered a probe into the matter. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Satna Rajesh Shahi told NDTV, “A probe has been ordered into the entire matter after video clips went viral. A team of the State Pollution Control Board went to the concerned bio-waste plant and enquired about the actual facts on Wednesday."

According to NDTV, the Indo Water Bio Waste Disposal Plant at Badkhera is in operation since 2006-07. Villagers alleged that the plant has not been smelting medical waste as per government guidelines.

A shocking case of gross violation of #COVID19 protocols from Satna #COVID19 safety gears were being allegedly washed for resale, instead of destroying them @ndtv @ndtvindia @GargiRawat @manishndtv pic.twitter.com/BwMYflDgmQ— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2021

An employee of the plant told Hundustan Times, “Instead of cutting the kit into pieces, the management has asked us to wash the used PPE kits. They told us that the boiled water will kill the virus. The company got at least 1,000 kits daily for disposal at ₹10 per kit. I don’t how much they are earning from reselling it.”

According to the company’s director Anmol Mohane, the video is being circulated in the wrong manner. He told Hundustan Times that the PPE kits were being cut into small pieces to be disposed off and not sold in the market.

