WATCH: Endangered African Tortoise Given Roller Board to Ease Joint Pain in German Zoo

Have you ever seen a tortoise roller board? A huge endangered tortoise has been given a roller board during a physiotherapy session as it was unable to walk due to pain in its joints, making it difficult to lift its massive shell.

The male African spurred tortoise (Centrochelys sulcata), named Helmuth, was seen riding a roller board at ZOOM Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen zoological adventure world, where it is being treated in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

A video of Helmuth, whizzing around on a roller board, was shared by the zoo on Facebook on April 2 with a caption stating that the impairment allowed Helmuth to only use his right front leg to a limited extent. The 100 kg reptile has been undergoing therapy due to problems in its front legs as it might lose muscle in its legs due to restrictive movement.

The video has been filled with netizens’ wishing Helmuth a speedy recovery.

According to ABCStLouis, the diagnosis was made with a CT scan at the Telgte veterinary clinic, stated zoo spokesperson. They also added that his therapy consists of long training sessions on the roller board once a day and regular medication.

The condition makes it hard for him to lift his shell, hence, the board helps in redistributing his bodyweight properly and is now used to the training regime which he enjoys now. The employees at Zoom Erlebniswelt adventure world hope that Helmut’s medication and therapy would have positive results.

African spurred tortoises have been listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species. It is also the largest tortoise found on land, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance which is almost 30 inches in length and weighs more than 100 pounds. In some cases, male tortoises weigh almost 200 pounds.

