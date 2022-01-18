WATCH: Endangered Pink Dolphin Rescued From Shallow Waters of Colombian River

An endangered pink dolphin trapped in Colombia's Pauto River was rescued as the country's navy, air force, and members of civil society banded together to assure the mammal's survival. The aquatic creature was taken from the shallow waters of the Pauto River last week and carried in a vehicle to the town of Paz de Ariporo, where it was airlifted and then allowed to flow in calmer waters, reported Indian Express. It took 20 days to arrange the entire operation in order to preserve the pink dolphin, which can only thrive in freshwater. According to experts, increased water pollution and overfishing are the primary reasons for the falling populations of all freshwater dolphins. They are also at risk from fishing net mishaps, mercury pollution from illicit gold mining, and the loss of river connection caused by hydropower plant development.

Multiple naval and conservation professionals can be seen labouring to pull the dolphin out, treating it, and ultimately releasing it in the Meta River in the footage that has gone viral. The dolphin can be seen swimming away in the sea.

The Colombian government's initiatives have moved animal lovers all across the world. According to a statement issued by the Columbian navy, “A pink dolphin that was at risk of death, due to shallow water levels in the Pauto River, was rescued, transferred and later released into the Meta River near the municipality of Orocue.”

The statement also details that this species of aquatic animal, technically known as Inia geoffrensis, is found not only in Colombia, but also in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela, and has been designated as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Veterinarians and army officials joined efforts to rescue a pink river dolphin stranded in shallow waters in Casanare, Colombia 🐬 pic.twitter.com/TB8pbTHqWH— Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2022

As estimated by EcoWatch in June 2018, The Amazon river dolphin, or boto, is highly endangered, with just a few thousand remaining. Freshwater dolphins, known for their characteristic pink hue, have witnessed their numbers decline by 94 percent since 2000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.