Watch: ‘Engineer’ Monkey Working At Mechanic Shop Leaves Internet Amazed

It is no secret that monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals around us. Scientists and researchers have conducted various experiments on them to gauge their brainpower and ability to learn a new task expeditiously. And, one such video of a monkey working at a mechanic shop will surely leave you astounded.

In the now-viral video, which was shared on Facebook a few days ago, a monkey is seen helping a mechanic tighten nut bolts like a well-trained professional. The video opens with a man tightening the bolt using a wrench and screwdriver with the help of the animal. What’s astonishing is that the young monkey looks extremely involved in the process of fixing the part of a bike with his undiverted attention. “Engineer,” read the humorous caption of the Facebook post.

Check out the viral video below:

So far, the viral video has amassed over 2.3 million views and more than 4,000 likes on Facebook. Thousands of users also flooded the comments section of the video with their reactions. One user jokingly wrote, “Engineer at work, do not disturb…so cute.”

“Appreciate his innocent earnestness. Poor fellow working without hand gloves, the sharp edges of the tap could cut his hands….” remarked another.

A third user also went on to point out, “With the kind of speed, curiosity, interest, and involvement shown by the monkey, it looks like it would learn the tricks of the trade quite sooner than.” Many others praised the monkey’s intelligence in the comments.

