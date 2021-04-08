WATCH: Enormous 10-foot-long Alligator Rescued from under a Parked Car in Florida

Several incidents of hauling wandering reptiles by trappers surface on the internet. But this time, what caught numerous eyeballs on social media is the enormous size of the reptile. A video featuring a huge alligator being rescued by trappers is going viral on the internet.

On March 31, a 10 feet and 2 inches long alligator was found hiding under the car parked at the apartment complex in Tampa, Florida. As per Fox 13 report, as soon as the locals spotted the animal, they informed the authorities. Police and wildlife officials immediately rushed to the place and started on with their task of removing the animal from there.

Trappers safely hauled the animal from beneath the car and picked it up to keep it in the truck. They safely rescued the animal and took it to the nearby alligator farm. It was reported that as alligators are active during the months of April to June owing to their mating period, the reptile may have come from a pond near the complex.

Reportedly, no one was injured during the whole incident — neither the alligator nor the people.

Considering how dangerous the animals can be, the authorities have warned the residents to keep a safe distance from alligators. They have also asked them to never feed the reptiles. Along with this, the officials suggested people to swim in the designated areas only and that too during daylight. They have warned the pet owners to keep their little ones away from the water’s edge and always on a leash.

When the footage of rescuing the alligator was released online, it immediately garnered 50,000 views.

Many people are applauding how bravely the officials have handled the situation and rescued the animal safely, without harming it. Some are awestruck at the massive size of the alligator and are calling it a “dinosaur”.

Let these Tampa officials show you how to get a 10-foot alligator out from under your car. https://t.co/FaRxO8ZoFf pic.twitter.com/TGkhyHDhXB— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021

While others are imagining how frightening the encounter would be if found an alligator beneath their car at night.

