Watch: Epic Fight between 'Bossy' Kitten and 'Little' Puppy in China Proves a Point

It is a well-known fact that cats and dogs are arch enemies and would try to assert their authority on the other if found at one place. A recent video on the internet is a prime example of animal rivalry.

Video posted by a Chinese user on Douyin shows an aggressive American shorthair kitten along with a Corgi inside a kennel. The two-month-old pup named Bouncy can be seen struggling to get out of the kennel as the elder four-month-old kitten Seventeen tries to pull the former inside with all its strength.

The pair were playing together inside Seventeen’s cat house when Bouncy apparently sought time-out for a breather. At this point, the energetic kitten decided that their playing session ends when she decides and used her paws to pull the pup back into the kennel.

As the Corgi tries to leave, Seventeen is seen holding Bouncy’s neck and pulls him in. Seventeen used its paws to cover the puppy’s eyes. The continuous efforts of the kitten led Bouncy to give in and stop fighting.

The two have become a sort of TikTok pet celebrities as their owner posts videos of the two engaged in power struggles. However, in most of the videos, it is the fiery feline who wins the battles asserting dominance between the two. The videos show the two involved in playful wrestling and kicking where Bouncy is seen taking the hits most of the time.

According to The Street Journal, the pet owner is from north-eastern Chinese city Lianyungang of Jiangsu province who shared the much-loved video last week.

Many netizens were amused by this playful video which was shared on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok. According to The Street Journal, one user wrote, “So funny! This reminds me of when my girlfriend doesn’t let me go out with my mates.”

Another said, “Hahaha what a feisty, bossy cat with its submissive, cute little puppy!”