Watch: Escaping Alligator Calmly Crosses a Busy Street and Walks Right Under a Car
Video grab. (Image credits: Twitter / @mayssamaha )
Recently a Montreal resident shared a video on Twitter that shows an alligator quietly crossing the street in broad daylight when it was abuzz with traffic and pedestrians.
Judging by the alligator’s calm and composed demeanor, it seems to be unperturbed by the din around.
Mayssam Samaha, who filmed the reptile jaywalking, was out for coffee with friends in the Sunday afternoon.
Just an alligator crossing Jarry, no big deal 🐊 #montreal #shook #mtlmoments pic.twitter.com/EEMch6aGK1— mayssam samaha (@mayssamaha) December 15, 2019
Around 1 pm, she spotted the 2-metre-long alligator heading from one side of the Jarry street to the other, from the cafe window. Samaha, a food and travel writer, said that the alligator had gone under a parked car. A few minutes later, a man was seen picking it up in a minivan. The man happened to be its owner and the animal had supposedly escaped the van, reported the police.
Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter to thank Montreal citizens and police for their prompt action. He also clarified that the animal was part of an educational project and its owner possessed legit permits.
Needless to say that onlookers were thoroughly taken aback by the incident. Even the police did not initially believe when the Baristello’s owner, Piero Ciampoli called to inform.
The video went viral garnering quite a bit of attention in the form of concern among netizens. Given the city’s traffic and climate, people were worried about the tropical animal’s well-being at a sub-zero temperature place like Montreal.
