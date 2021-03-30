Watch: Ever Given, the Massive Boat Just Showed Up on The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game

When your Tik-Tok gets a re-share by the advisor to Microsoft CEO, you know you have made it on social media. As with all things trending like memes, videos, and parodies, the legend of the cargo ship stuck on Suez Canal is a gift for internet creators and influencers. The latest arrival in this stream of funny content surrounding the infamous aquatic traffic jam is a TikTok trend created with the help of another software—the Microsoft Flight Simulator system.

Originally created by TikTok user called donut_enforcement, the video features a simulation where a pilot announces the flight’s arrival over the Canal and the user gets a point-of-view that a normal pilot would. Like a real pilot, the captain informs passengers that “this is where most of our world trade and cargo ships come through.” Then, the captain spots the unfortunate ‘Ever Given’ Cargo ship and tells the passengers they’ll do a fly-by to check it out. “It appears they have a big problem,” he jokes.

The funny video blew-up on Twitter when Mat Velloso shared it. He is the technical advisor to Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO. “Cargo ship stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator,” he wrote in caption.

Cargo ship stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator pic.twitter.com/SczumWI5mD— Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) March 28, 2021

The clip has over 356K views with thousands of likes and retweets. Here’s how people responded, sharing the reach of the infamous ship.

For the non-gaming folks, Flight Simulator is one of Microsoft’s most classic games. It made a return to the markets last year with a refreshed version after 14 years. Using Bing Maps’ global imagery and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, it simulates aerial views of various locales.The advanced artificial intelligence technology enables live traffic and real-time weather for as realistic an experience as possible.

As for the ship Ever Given, the 220,000-ton behemoth was finally floated again on Monday after a supermoon helped get the water level to rise, thus pushing the massive vessel after it was turned after 6 days of hard work involving tugboats and dredgers in the Suez Canal.