Watch: Ever Wondered What Baby Crocodiles Sound Like? Here's Your Chance To Find

We usually browse social media to find entertaining videos online. However, sometimes we come across such amusing facts that they make us think twice. Moreover, when these facts are about wildlife, they are even more fascinating, for we get to understand our ecosystem better. One such video showing what baby crocodiles sound like has gone viral on Twitter.

Baby crocodiles sound like they’re shooting laser guns and it’s best thing ever 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/E999XezL2h— JT (@JTSHEEPS35) September 18, 2019

The video shared on the microblogging platform with the caption, “Baby crocodiles sound like they are shooting laser guns and it’s the best thing ever,” shows a bunch of baby crocodiles in a bathtub making sounds. Their sounds, however, are nothing usual you come across when you interact with wildlife.

Baby crocodiles sound like guns being fired in the retro game “Contra” that almost everyone has played in their early childhood if they were born in the 90s. The unreal sound made by baby crocodiles would give anyone nostalgia and it is funny to listen to them.

The video gathered more than 1.28 crore views on the social media platform and over 4.94 likes making it viral. Although the video is more than three years old, it has recently started to gain numbers again.

People in the comments section expressed their amusement after watching the video.

Oh wow those do sound like laser guns! So cute ♥♥♥— ♥️🦃 Turkey Heart 🦃 ♥️ (@Candyheart303) September 23, 2019

Oh gosh how are they so cute and curious ahhhh— zipporah and dovi (@coffeespoonie) September 19, 2019

They’re not curious lol they’re just hungry, they’re chirping the sound they make when they expect food from mom— 😔🤙🏻✨ (@abuelathoughts) September 20, 2019

Looks like Star wars sounds 🤔— 🌻 S◯phiƎE 🌻 (@SophieID5) September 20, 2019

And I just realized its what you say in your tweet 🤦‍♂— 🌻 S◯phiƎE 🌻 (@SophieID5) September 20, 2019

Were you also transported to your childhood days when you played retro games on hearing the baby crocodiles chirp?

