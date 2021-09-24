WATCH: Excited Bat Dog 'Rookie' Invades Pitch During Minor League Baseball Game

A too-adorable-for-words golden retriever stole the show at a Minor League Baseball Game. Better known as Rookie, the Bat Dog, the four-legged canine could not contain his excitement during the game between Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Understandably so, Trenton Thunder’s Rookie was promoted to be Buffalo's mascot. The debutant hound was sent to Sahlen Field for the Buffalo's specially held "Dog Day.”

A video from the game held in New York, showing Rookie storming into the field, is going viral on the Internet. Yes, it seems the team’s acting bat dog wanted to be the one to pitch. Rookie is typically appointed to collect bats for Trenton. Billed with a special appearance, he was just on loan for Buffalo's, perhaps for a day. The canine interruption may have halted the game for a while but made for adorable hiccups. Despite his flub, Rookie was seen happily jumping around on the grass. He seemed to have a good time before he returned to the sides.

.@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021

Maybe Rookie wanted to show off a bit, given all the attention. He bolted out of the Bisons’ dugout and made way for the pitcher's mound. Rookie briefly paused, as if to cue that he was approaching out of the bullpen for Lehigh starter Colton Eastman. While he was at it, he turned back and looked at the dugout, seeking assistance in taking the baseball. His dream was short-lived as he was summoned back to the dugout. Being the charmer, obedient, good boy, he returned.

The video has garnered thousands of views on the micro-blogging site. The post racked up many likes, reshares and comments. Reactions pouring in for Rookie is proof that he has earned a new fanbase now. Twitter users were delighted to stumble upon the spontaneous and immensely adorable act by Rookie. Many users dropped hilarious comments, while others left witty notes in the reply section under the post. A dog lover responded in support of Rookie and reasoned his impromptu action.

Talking of the game, The IronPigs defeated the Bisons with a score of 3-0 in a game interrupted after six and a half innings due to rain showers.

