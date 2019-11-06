Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Watch: Excitement of Bear after Reuniting with Man Who Raised her as Cub

Recorded by Orphaned Wildlife Center, the video captured the beautiful moment of Sonya and Jonathan’s reunion.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Watch: Excitement of Bear after Reuniting with Man Who Raised her as Cub
We have often come across some videos where we get to witness the joy an animal expresses on meeting his master or caretaker. Once such instance has again popped up and people are going awe over it.

A video of an orphaned bear shared by Orphaned Wildlife Center is making rounds over the Internet. In the clip, one can see Sonya the bear jumping in excitement after seeing her caretaker, who is identified as Jonathan. He used to take care of Sonya in Otisville, New York.

Recorded by Orphaned Wildlife Center, the video captured the beautiful moment of Sonya and Jonathan’s reunion.

In the video, Sonya can be seen making Johnathan play the game they used to play when she was tiny.

In the final video posted by the center, they wrote, “You can really see if this one how much she completely trusts him and how comfortable she is. Johnathan says when she was little she would try to climb up under his shirt and snuggle there. He had to tuck his shirt in to try to prevent her from doing it at the size she is now.” It’s so amazing that Sonya even remembered a game they used to play when she was still a cub.

According to Orphaned Wildlife Center, Sonya has been an orphan for most of her life. Like most other animals, even Sonya loves to lie down and enjoy belly rubs.

The clip has gained a lot of views and comments on Facebook.

One user wrote, “So adorable! It is so awesome that she remembers the game! Bears are so much smarter than some people give them credit for!”

Calling it the cutest thing ever, another user wrote, “So beautiful to see her remembering him and still loving each other.”

